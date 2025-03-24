Despite our relatively underwhelming climate, ice cream in the UK is still revered as a beloved treat which is typically enjoyed year-round by people of all ages and on all occasions, from a choc ice enjoyed during a sweat-inducing heatwave to a scoop of vanilla alongside a warm apple pie in winter.
From classic flavours in unassuming cones to bells-and-whistles inventions featuring quirky flavours, ice cream has a rich history in the UK which incorporates everything from iconic international brands like Magnum and Cornetto to smaller independent outlets.
The UK also embraces a wide range of gelato, often influenced by strong Italian traditions, which is where World Gelato Day, celebrated annually on March 24th, comes in, with the date honouring the art of ice cream-making.
The day highlights the craftsmanship and rich history of Italian gelato, a smoother, denser version of ice cream, with gelato lovers worldwide celebrating with tastings, events, and special promotions, spreading joy through this delicious dessert.
And, whisper it quietly, but we may be in luck this year, with the weather today looking unseasnably sunny. So why not head down to one of out top 25 Lancashire ice cream parlours to celebrate World Gelato Day 2025 in style?
