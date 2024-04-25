A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.
There are plenty of cafes across the Fylde Coast for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best cafes and coffee shops are and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 25 of the best cafes including cafes in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cleveleys:
1. Number Five
5 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (309 Google reviews)
2. Ziggy's Café Bar
10 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (300 Google reviews)
3. Decade's Cafe
55 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AJ | 4.3 out of 5 (227 Google reviews)
4. Cafe 25
25-29 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews)
5. Last Light Coffee
28 Edward St, Blackpool FY1 1BA | 5.0 out of 5 (10 Google reviews)
6. Compass
24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (582 Google reviews)
