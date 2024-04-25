25 cafes and coffee shops to try in 2024 if you haven't already - including cafes in Blackpool and Cleveleys

Have you been searching for a good coffee spot? Here are 25 cafes to try on the Fylde Coast.

By Sam Quine
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:32 BST

A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

There are plenty of cafes across the Fylde Coast for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best cafes and coffee shops are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best cafes including cafes in Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Cleveleys:

5 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (309 Google reviews)

1. Number Five

5 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (309 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
10 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (300 Google reviews)

2. Ziggy's Café Bar

10 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (300 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
55 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AJ | 4.3 out of 5 (227 Google reviews)

3. Decade's Cafe

55 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AJ | 4.3 out of 5 (227 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
25-29 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews)

4. Cafe 25

25-29 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
28 Edward St, Blackpool FY1 1BA | 5.0 out of 5 (10 Google reviews)

5. Last Light Coffee

28 Edward St, Blackpool FY1 1BA | 5.0 out of 5 (10 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (582 Google reviews)

6. Compass

24 Birley St, Blackpool FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (582 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CoffeeTeaBlackpoolCleveleysThe Gazette

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.