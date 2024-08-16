190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews)190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews)
24 of the best Chinese takeaways in and around Blackpool - as Lancashire area named best in UK for cuisine

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 15:31 BST

For many people, a Chinese takeaway is their go-to food treat.

From spring rolls to chow mein, the nation simply loves Chinese cuisine - and one place in Lancashire has been named best in the UK to get it.

Neighbouring city Preston has come joint first place with Leicester for the fayre, according to research carried out by QR Code Generator.

Everyone has their beloved favourite place to go for this type of food but we wanted to highlight some great places across the Fylde Coast. Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

Take a look at the pages below for some inspiration...

15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews)

1. Wok Spice

15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | Google

10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews)

2. Seasons

10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google

29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews)

3. Great Wall

29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | Google

519 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 3.8 out of 5 (118 Google reviews)

4. South Sea

519 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 3.8 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | Google

2 Beach Rd, Fleetwood FY7 8PT | 4.0 out of 5 (104 Google reviews)

5. Sweet and Sour

2 Beach Rd, Fleetwood FY7 8PT | 4.0 out of 5 (104 Google reviews) | Google

45 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL | 4.6 out of 5 Google Reviews

6. Ocean Palace

45 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL | 4.6 out of 5 Google Reviews | Google

