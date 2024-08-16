From spring rolls to chow mein, the nation simply loves Chinese cuisine - and one place in Lancashire has been named best in the UK to get it.

Neighbouring city Preston has come joint first place with Leicester for the fayre, according to research carried out by QR Code Generator.

Everyone has their beloved favourite place to go for this type of food but we wanted to highlight some great places across the Fylde Coast. Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

Take a look at the pages below for some inspiration...

1 . Wok Spice 15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Seasons 10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Great Wall 29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

4 . South Sea 519 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 3.8 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

5 . Sweet and Sour 2 Beach Rd, Fleetwood FY7 8PT | 4.0 out of 5 (104 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

6 . Ocean Palace 45 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL | 4.6 out of 5 Google Reviews | Google Photo Sales