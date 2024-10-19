Which is understandable - after all, is there anything better than enjoying unlimited drinks while you indulge in some of the finest food a selection of Preston & Blackpool restaurants have to offer? The short answer is no.

And so, we thought we’d put together a list of Lancashire’s 24 best-rated spots at which you and your mates can unwind and enjoy a bottomless brunch. All the different spots have been included in this list - based on no particular order - based on their Google review ratings.

From classic chains like Slug & Lettuce to proper local indie places, this list has everything you’ll need ahead of your next weekend jaunt with your pals...

Turtle Bay Crystal House, Preston, PR1 2AQ | 4.6 out of 5 (4,871 Google reviews) | "Amazing service, food came out in the first 10 minutes. Drinks flowing the entire time. We had the best time. Really recommend for a bottomless brunch."

Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 3.9 out of 5 (2,492 Google reviews) | "The bar staff are friendly and welcoming."

The Adelphi Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7DP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,085 Google reviews) | "The bottomless brunch was a delightful experience with its welcoming ambiance, attentive staff, and a great selection of drinks."

31 Queen Street, Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 5 out of 5 (8 Google reviews) | "We booked a bottomless brunch here on Saturday and everything was just 5*."

16 Glover's Ct, Preston PR1 3LS | 4.8 out of 5 (72 Google reviews) | "Great food, delicious drinks, amazing service in a lovely environment."

Common Bar & Kitchen, Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | 4.8 out of 5 (180 Google reviews) | "Relaxed, yet attentive. Drinks never ran dry. We had bottomless brunch and it's one of the best I've been to."