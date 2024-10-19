24 of the best bottomless brunch spots to try with friends before Christmas, from Slug & Lettuce to Walkabout

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 13:06 BST

Bottomless brunches in Lancashire are still all the rage.

Which is understandable - after all, is there anything better than enjoying unlimited drinks while you indulge in some of the finest food a selection of Preston & Blackpool restaurants have to offer? The short answer is no.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

And so, we thought we’d put together a list of Lancashire’s 24 best-rated spots at which you and your mates can unwind and enjoy a bottomless brunch. All the different spots have been included in this list - based on no particular order - based on their Google review ratings.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

From classic chains like Slug & Lettuce to proper local indie places, this list has everything you’ll need ahead of your next weekend jaunt with your pals...

Crystal House, Preston, PR1 2AQ | 4.6 out of 5 (4,871 Google reviews) | "Amazing service, food came out in the first 10 minutes. Drinks flowing the entire time. We had the best time. Really recommend for a bottomless brunch."

1. Turtle Bay

Crystal House, Preston, PR1 2AQ | 4.6 out of 5 (4,871 Google reviews) | "Amazing service, food came out in the first 10 minutes. Drinks flowing the entire time. We had the best time. Really recommend for a bottomless brunch." | Google

Photo Sales

2. Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 3.9 out of 5 (2,492 Google reviews) | "The bar staff are friendly and welcoming." | Google

Google Maps

Photo Sales
Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7DP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,085 Google reviews) | "The bottomless brunch was a delightful experience with its welcoming ambiance, attentive staff, and a great selection of drinks."

3. The Adelphi

Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7DP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,085 Google reviews) | "The bottomless brunch was a delightful experience with its welcoming ambiance, attentive staff, and a great selection of drinks." | Google

Photo Sales

4. Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 5 out of 5 (8 Google reviews) | "We booked a bottomless brunch here on Saturday and everything was just 5*." | 31 Queen Street

Google

Photo Sales

5. 16 Glover's Ct, Preston PR1 3LS | 4.8 out of 5 (72 Google reviews) | "Great food, delicious drinks, amazing service in a lovely environment." | Google

Google Maps

Photo Sales

6. Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | 4.8 out of 5 (180 Google reviews) | "Relaxed, yet attentive. Drinks never ran dry. We had bottomless brunch and it’s one of the best I’ve been to." | Common Bar & Kitchen

Common Bar & Kitchen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFoodDrinksRestaurantsNewslettersLancashireGoogle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice