21 of the best and highest rated places in Blackpool for afternoon tea with friends

It was introduced by Anna, the Duchess of Bedford, who found herself hungry in the long hours between lunch and dinner. To bridge the gap, she began inviting friends over for tea and light snacks. What began as a private refreshment soon evolved into a fashionable social occasion, especially among the upper class.
Served around 4 p.m., traditional afternoon tea typically includes a selection of delicate sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and small pastries or cakes. In modern times, afternoon tea has evolved from a daily ritual to a special occasion, often enjoyed as a leisure activity in upscale hotels, tearooms, and restaurants.
It offers a nostalgic experience that celebrates British history and indulgence, attracting tourists and locals alike. Many establishments offer themed afternoon teas, blending classic elements with contemporary flavours and creative presentation.
This reimagining has made afternoon tea a popular way to relax, celebrate, and socialize. Whether enjoyed as a quiet afternoon treat or an elaborate weekend gathering, afternoon tea remains a timeless and culturally rich practice, blending heritage with modern-day leisure.
As part of our Love Your campaign celebrating the best things about Lancashire and its cities, towns, and villages, we’ve put together a list of the top places to grab yourself an afternoon tea in Blackpool and the surrounding areas...
