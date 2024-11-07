21 of the best and highest rated places in Blackpool for afternoon tea with friends

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:15 BST

Afternoon tea is a cherished British tradition that dates back to the 1840s.

It was introduced by Anna, the Duchess of Bedford, who found herself hungry in the long hours between lunch and dinner. To bridge the gap, she began inviting friends over for tea and light snacks. What began as a private refreshment soon evolved into a fashionable social occasion, especially among the upper class.

Served around 4 p.m., traditional afternoon tea typically includes a selection of delicate sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and small pastries or cakes. In modern times, afternoon tea has evolved from a daily ritual to a special occasion, often enjoyed as a leisure activity in upscale hotels, tearooms, and restaurants.

It offers a nostalgic experience that celebrates British history and indulgence, attracting tourists and locals alike. Many establishments offer themed afternoon teas, blending classic elements with contemporary flavours and creative presentation.

This reimagining has made afternoon tea a popular way to relax, celebrate, and socialize. Whether enjoyed as a quiet afternoon treat or an elaborate weekend gathering, afternoon tea remains a timeless and culturally rich practice, blending heritage with modern-day leisure.

As part of our Love Your campaign celebrating the best things about Lancashire and its cities, towns, and villages, we’ve put together a list of the top places to grab yourself an afternoon tea in Blackpool and the surrounding areas...

The afternoon tea experience at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom includes all-day admission to ballroom, where you will take in the elegance of the famous dance floor whilst relaxing at your table or spectating from up on the balconies amidst this spectacular setting. Now that's what we call an afternoon tea with a view!

Cafe 25, Abingdon Street, serves up an array of dishes including boxes of scones you can take away.

Ziggy's Cafe Bar is a family run cafe inspired by David Bowie, which serves afternoon tea, homemade cakes and sharing boards.

Hunters and Carters

4. Hunters and Carters, Cleveleys, sells award winning afternoon teas, freshly baked breads and treats.

Hunters and Carters, Cleveleys, sells award winning afternoon teas, freshly baked breads and treats.

Gabriella's is an exciting, family run eatery located in St Annes, specialising in hot drinks, brunch, cakes, afternoon tea and a great experience!

6. Best Western Carlton Hotel | 282-286 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 2EZ

