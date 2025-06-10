Take a look through our gallery to see 21 'must-visit pubs' in Blackpool & Fylde, as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide.Take a look through our gallery to see 21 'must-visit pubs' in Blackpool & Fylde, as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide.
Take a look through our gallery to see 21 'must-visit pubs' in Blackpool & Fylde, as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide. | Pixabay

21 ‘must-visit pubs’ in Blackpool & Fylde chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 19:12 BST

21 top pubs to check out across Blackpool & the Fylde coast, According to the Good Beer Guide.

The latest edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide highlights over 21 standout pubs across Blackpool & the Fylde coast, each one a great spot for beer lovers.

Recognised as the go to guide for real ale enthusiasts, this respected annual publication reviews around 4,500 pubs across the UK.

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the top pubs that made the cut.

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF.

1. Waterloo Music Bar

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF. | Google

Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA.

2. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA. | Google Maps

Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 9HN.

3. Tide and Tipple

Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 9HN. | National World

139 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NU.

4. Rhythm & Brew

139 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NU. | National World

Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AJ.

5. The Newton Arms

Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AJ. | Google

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LB.

6. Little Black Pug Bar

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LB. | Google

