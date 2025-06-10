The latest edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide highlights over 21 standout pubs across Blackpool & the Fylde coast, each one a great spot for beer lovers.
Recognised as the go to guide for real ale enthusiasts, this respected annual publication reviews around 4,500 pubs across the UK.
Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the top pubs that made the cut.
1. Waterloo Music Bar
Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AF. | Google
2. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool
Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA. | Google Maps
3. Tide and Tipple
Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 9HN. | National World
4. Rhythm & Brew
139 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NU. | National World
5. The Newton Arms
Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AJ. | Google
6. Little Black Pug Bar
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LB. | Google
