Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover which Lancashire pubs are offering free pints for St George's Day and learn how you can claim yours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

83 community pubs in North West England are celebrating St George’s Day by offering a free pints to selected customers - including 19 venues in Lancashire

Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub today (April 23), and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint of John Smiths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. The offer is only available in England, including at the 83 North West sites below.

Friends drinking pints and toasting beer at a pub. Image: Sasint/stock.adobe | Sasint/stock.adobe

North West pubs offering free St George’s Day pints

Albion, Accrington

Warners Arms, Accrington

Bowling Green, Ashton Under Lyne

New Inn, Ashton Under Lyne

Old Ball Inn, Smallshaw

New Inn, Bacup

Waterloo, Cumbria

Vic, Blackburn

Corner House, Blackpool

Alma Inn, Bolton

Beeley's Bar, Bolton

Gilnow Arms, Bolton

Keg & Thread, Bolton

Lamb Hotel, Bolton

Lord Raglan, Bolton

Royal Hotel, Bolton

Victoria, Bolton, BL5

Queens, Bredbury

Royal Butterfly, Burnley

Little Oak, Chester

Lamplighter, Chorley

Mitre Hotel, Chorley

Entwistle Hotel, Darwen

Commercial, Dukinfield

Cotton Tree Inn, Failsworth

Black Bull Hotel, Haslingden

Horse & Jockey, Heywood

Clock Tower, Kendal

Canal Turn, Leigh

Hilton Park, Leigh

Brown Cow Inn, Liverpool

Melbourne, Liverpool

Prince George Hotel, Liverpool

Railway Hotel, Liverpool

The Queens Arms, Liverpool

Old Millstone Hotel, Macclesfield

Bricklayers Arms, Failsworth

Elliots, Manchester

Lord Nelson, Gorton

Oddfellows Arms, Manchester

Punchbowl, Atherton

Strawberry Gardens, Manchester

Weavers Rest, Atherton

Thomas Henry, Maryport

Bar Eighteen, Morecambe

Lord Nelson, Nelson

Station Hotel, Nelson

Bear On The Hill, Oldham

Daisyfield, Bardsley

Pineapple Inn, Oldham

Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester

Rhoden Inn, Oswaldtwistle

Tinker & Budget, Oswaldtwistle

Pinny, Cumbria

Gamull, Preston

The Plunginton, Preston

Lancaster Gate, Preston

Brewery Arms, Saltney

Boars Head, St Helens

Little Pig, St Helens

Vulcan, St Helens

Jolly Crofter, Stockport

Thatched Tavern, Stockport

Church Inn, Greater Manchester

Royal Oak Hotel, Wallasey

Chapel House, Warrington

Church Inn, Warrington

Royal Oak Branch, Warrington

Royal Standard, Whitehaven

Bath Springs, Wigan

Dog & Partridge, Wigan

Eagle & Child, Wigan

Ellesmere, Hindley

Honeysuckle Inn, Wigan

Kitt Green Tavern, Wigan

Market Tavern, Hindley

Millstone, Wigan

New Inn, Wigan

Old Springs, Orrell

Tippings Arms, Wigan

Ukulele, Wigan

Victoria, Wigan

White Lion & Railway, Wigan