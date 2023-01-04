19 of the best restaurants in Blackpool you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews
As we head into 2023, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.
By Jon Peake
12 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:55pm
And if you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.
So to kick off the year, here are 19 of the highest-rated eateries in Blackpool according to reviews on Google.
They all have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 80 reviews.
