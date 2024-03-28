From cheese to parched peas to tripe and black pudding, Lancashire has some fantastic foods to try.
We asked people what dishes reminded them of the Fylde coast.
1. Fish and chips
Fish and chips is a must when visiting the seaside, and Blackpool has some fantastic chippies to choose from. Photo: Contributed
2. Blackpool rock
Rock is a type of hard stick-shaped boiled sugar confectionery. It is often associated with seaside towns such as Blackpool. Photo: Hazel Scott
3. Notarianni's Ice Cream
Blackpool's Notarianni Ices has been serving only vanilla for more than 90 years! Photo: Contributed
4. Ring doughnuts
Is a trip to Blackpool complete without a bag of fresh doughnuts? Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk
5. £1 burger
The famous £1 burger available at Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade on Dale Street. Photo: Google
6. Black pudding
Black pudding, a sausage incorporating blood, is typically eaten as a breakfast food. It is considered a particular delicacy in Lancashire. Photo: Alpha
