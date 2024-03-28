19 foods that remind people of the Fylde coast including Blackpool rock and Notarianni Ices

There's more to Lancashire than the famed hotpot!

By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:40 GMT

From cheese to parched peas to tripe and black pudding, Lancashire has some fantastic foods to try.

We asked people what dishes reminded them of the Fylde coast.

This is what they said:

Fish and chips is a must when visiting the seaside, and Blackpool has some fantastic chippies to choose from.

1. Fish and chips

Photo: Contributed

Rock is a type of hard stick-shaped boiled sugar confectionery. It is often associated with seaside towns such as Blackpool.

2. Blackpool rock

Photo: Hazel Scott

Blackpool's Notarianni Ices has been serving only vanilla for more than 90 years!

3. Notarianni's Ice Cream

Photo: Contributed

Is a trip to Blackpool complete without a bag of fresh doughnuts?

4. Ring doughnuts

Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk

The famous £1 burger available at Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade on Dale Street.

5. £1 burger

Photo: Google

Black pudding, a sausage incorporating blood, is typically eaten as a breakfast food. It is considered a particular delicacy in Lancashire.

6. Black pudding

Photo: Alpha

