The awards celebrate the best in hospitality and community spirit across the UK pub scene, whittling down to the winners from hundreds of entrants.
A judging panel led by top industry experts chose the winning pubs across 18 categories including the likes of Best Community Pub, Best Sustainable Pub and Best Pub for Dogs.
Here is your guide to the best pubs to visit in the UK - according to the Great British Pub Awards 2025.
1. Overall Great British Pub of the Year and Best Town Pub
Crown Wharf, Stone, Staffordshire | Tripadvisor-Keefnjojo.jpg
2. Best Beer Pub - Sponsored by SIBA's Indie Beer Campaign
Blind Jack’s, Knareborough | Google-Miles Ogley.jpg
3. Best Community Pub - Sponsored by Square
Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar, Boscombe, Bournemouth | Google-Tomasz Gold.jpg
4. Best Country Pub
The Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Eversham, Worcestershire | Google-The Fleece Inn.jpg
5. Best Pub for Dogs
The Old Duke, Southport, Merseyside | Google-The Old Duke.jpg
6. Best Pub for Entertainment
The Keynsham Courtyard, Keynsham, Bristol | Google-Kieren.S.jpg