Everyone has their favourite pub where they go to drink and socialise and the Fylde Coast has a number of great boozers.

Many of these pubs have been around for years and have seen generations of residents enter their doors.

It is thought that these businesses help to connect communities and they serve as a space to meet new people or hang out with friends.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette what is one pub every local should try and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 pubs every Sandgrown’un must try at least once - including pubs in Blackpool:

1 . The Ardwick 34 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD | "Fantastic staff and service and fab atmosphere."

2 . The King Edward VII 39 Central Dr, Blackpool FY1 5QE | "Great atmosphere, great choice of beer ,good crowd of punters."

3 . The Mitre 3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA | "Friendly locals with good service and reasonably priced beers and good music as well."

4 . The Dunes 561 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1SA | "Great place, excellent food and staff, especially Jay's great host atmosphere."

5 . The Newton Arms Staining Rd, Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 0AJ | "Absolutely a fab place to drink and fab company with people to meet."