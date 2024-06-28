17 pubs every Sandgrown’un must try at least once - including pubs in Blackpool

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:40 BST

Fancy a drink but not sure where to go? Here are some pubs that residents say you have to try.

Everyone has their favourite pub where they go to drink and socialise and the Fylde Coast has a number of great boozers.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Many of these pubs have been around for years and have seen generations of residents enter their doors.

It is thought that these businesses help to connect communities and they serve as a space to meet new people or hang out with friends.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette what is one pub every local should try and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 pubs every Sandgrown’un must try at least once - including pubs in Blackpool:

34 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD | "Fantastic staff and service and fab atmosphere."

1. The Ardwick

34 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD | "Fantastic staff and service and fab atmosphere." | Google Maps

Photo Sales
39 Central Dr, Blackpool FY1 5QE | "Great atmosphere, great choice of beer ,good crowd of punters."

2. The King Edward VII

39 Central Dr, Blackpool FY1 5QE | "Great atmosphere, great choice of beer ,good crowd of punters." | National World

Photo Sales
3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA | "Friendly locals with good service and reasonably priced beers and good music as well."

3. The Mitre

3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA | "Friendly locals with good service and reasonably priced beers and good music as well." | Google Maps

Photo Sales
561 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1SA | "Great place, excellent food and staff, especially Jay's great host atmosphere."

4. The Dunes

561 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1SA | "Great place, excellent food and staff, especially Jay's great host atmosphere." | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Staining Rd, Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 0AJ | "Absolutely a fab place to drink and fab company with people to meet."

5. The Newton Arms

Staining Rd, Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 0AJ | "Absolutely a fab place to drink and fab company with people to meet." | Google

Photo Sales
286 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9PH | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers."

6. Saddle Inn, Blackpool

286 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9PH | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsBlackpoolResidentsPeopleThe Gazette

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.