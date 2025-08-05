17 of the best seafood places in Lancashire for Oyster Day according to Tripadvisor

From elegant restaurants to cosy pubs, the region offers a variety of spots that serve fresh, high-quality oysters in styles ranging from classic to contemporary.

Many of the county's top seafood venues focus on freshness and presentation, offering oysters that are shucked to order and served with traditional accompaniments like lemon, shallot vinaigrette or a dash of hot sauce. These places often pair their oyster offerings with carefully selected wines or bubbly, making the experience feel like a special occasion.

Lancashire also caters to those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere. In some charming countryside settings and coastal villages, you’ll find pubs and eateries that prioritise sustainability and local sourcing, bringing in oysters from trusted suppliers known for their quality and ethical harvesting practices.

Whether you prefer your oysters raw on the half shell, grilled with garlic butter, or dressed with something zesty, the county has plenty to offer. Oyster Day in Lancashire isn’t just about the food - it’s about enjoying the ritual, the setting, and the community that comes with it.

Here are 17 of the best seafood restaurants in Lancashire according to Tripadvisor.

