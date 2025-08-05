17 of the best seafood places in Lancashire for Oyster Day according to Tripadvisor

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Oyster Day is a celebration cherished by seafood lovers and Lancashire - blessed with coastal access and a rich culinary tradition is an ideal place to enjoy it.

From elegant restaurants to cosy pubs, the region offers a variety of spots that serve fresh, high-quality oysters in styles ranging from classic to contemporary.

Many of the county's top seafood venues focus on freshness and presentation, offering oysters that are shucked to order and served with traditional accompaniments like lemon, shallot vinaigrette or a dash of hot sauce. These places often pair their oyster offerings with carefully selected wines or bubbly, making the experience feel like a special occasion.

Lancashire also caters to those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere. In some charming countryside settings and coastal villages, you’ll find pubs and eateries that prioritise sustainability and local sourcing, bringing in oysters from trusted suppliers known for their quality and ethical harvesting practices.

Whether you prefer your oysters raw on the half shell, grilled with garlic butter, or dressed with something zesty, the county has plenty to offer. Oyster Day in Lancashire isn’t just about the food - it’s about enjoying the ritual, the setting, and the community that comes with it.

Here are 17 of the best seafood restaurants in Lancashire according to Tripadvisor.

Topping Street Blackpool

1. Yorkshire Fisheries

Topping Street Blackpool | National World

North Albert Street, Fleetwood

2. Trafalgar Restaurant

North Albert Street, Fleetwood | National World

5-7 Northumberland St, Morecambe LA4 4AU

3. Morecambe Bay Chowder Co

5-7 Northumberland St, Morecambe LA4 4AU | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB

4. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | Google

5 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AA

5.

5 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AA | Google

Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YE

6. The Farmers Arms

Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YE | Google

