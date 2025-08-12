17 of the best bottomless brunches in and around Blackpool

Blackpool has embraced the brunch trend with style, offering everything from indulgent breakfast classics to creative, fizz-filled menus.

For those who like their brunch with a side of glamour, Revolution Blackpool serves up 90 minutes of unlimited Prosecco alongside sharing plates, pancakes and crowd pleasing mains. If you’re after something more laid-back, Slug & Lettuce pairs Instagram worthy decor with generous portions and free-flowing fizz, perfect for a girls’ day out.

For a touch of luxury, The Beach House Bistro & Bar offers stunning sea views and a Mediterranean-inspired brunch menu with Prosecco flowing as freely as the coastal breeze. Whether you prefer a hearty English breakfast, vegan delights or stacks of syrupy pancakes Blackpool’s brunch scene is ready to toast National Prosecco Day in sparkling style.

1 . Slug & Lettuce Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.2 out of 5 (1,002 Google reviews) | "Went for bottomless brunch and the service was amazing." | Google

2 . Turtle Bay Promenade, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 4.7 out of 5 (1,264 Google reviews) | "Honestly the best bottomless brunch I've been too." | Lucinda Herbert

3 . Topo Kitchen Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "I went for the first time over the weekend and the food was honestly amazing." | Google

4 . Walkabout Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 4 out of 5 (1,625 Google reviews) | "Great place to go for food or drinks. Always excellent service from the staff." | Google

5 . Common Bar & Kitchen Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA | 4.8 out of 5 (180 Google reviews) | "Relaxed, yet attentive. Drinks never ran dry. We had bottomless brunch and it's one of the best I've been to." | Common Bar & Kitchen

6 . Yates Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 3.9 out of 5 (2,492 Google reviews) | "The bar staff are friendly and welcoming." | Google