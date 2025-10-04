15 of the best places to book a Christmas party night across Blackpool and the Fylde coast

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Blackpool is gearing up for the festive season with a range of fantastic venues perfect for Christmas party nights, from glamorous hotels to lively bars and entertainment spots.

Blackpool is one of the UK’s top destinations for festive celebrations, offering a variety of venues for Christmas party nights. Many venues go the extra mile, providing live entertainment, DJs, photobooth and festive decorations to create a truly memorable night out.

Some even offer luxury extras such as overnight stays or bespoke party packages allowing guests to make the most of the town’s seasonal charm.

From elegant hotels to quirky bars along the promenade Blackpool ensures that every Christmas party can be tailored to whatever preference.

Early booking is highly recommended as the most popular venues fill up fast promising a festive season filled with good food, drinks and unforgettable memories.

Here are 15 of the best places to book a Christmas party night across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar, Lytham

1. Christmas 1

Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar, Lytham | UGC

Photo Sales
Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham

2. Christmas 2

Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham | UGC

Photo Sales
Bistro Italia

3. Christmas 3

Bistro Italia | UGC

Photo Sales
FY6 bar and restaurant

4. Christmas 4

FY6 bar and restaurant | UGC

Photo Sales
Miller and Carter Steakhouse

5. Christmas 5

Miller and Carter Steakhouse | UGC

Photo Sales
The Velvet Coaster

6. Christmas 6

The Velvet Coaster | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireChristmas
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice