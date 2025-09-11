On Tuesday People around the U.S. celebrate Steak Au Poivre Day on September 9 every year. 'Steak au poivre' is a French phrase that means 'steak with pepper.

A well-prepared steak is always worth savouring. Along the Blackpool and Fylde coast you’ll find plenty of restaurants and pubs that know exactly how to get it right.

From classic cuts like ribeye and sirloin to more adventurous options for those looking to try something different menus here cater to every taste. Add some golden, crispy chips, a yummy peppercorn sauce or a rich, buttery bearnaise and you’ve got a meal that feels truly special.

Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply craving a midweek treat here’s a guide to some of the best places for a delicious steak along the Blackpool and Fylde coast.

1 . 15 of the best places for a deliciously mouth-watering steak 15 of the best places for a deliciously mouth-watering steak in Blackpool and the Fylde coast | pb Photo Sales

2 . Ciao Ciao 300 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0TW | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Eating Inn The Eating Inn, 463 Promenade, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1AR. | Google Photo: nw Photo Sales

6 . Terra Nostra 50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR. | google Photo: nw Photo Sales