15 of the best places for a deliciously mouth-watering steak in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST

Here are some of the best spots to enjoy perfectly cooked, mouthwatering steaks across Blackpool and the Fylde coast, from cosy spots to modern dining experiences.

On Tuesday People around the U.S. celebrate Steak Au Poivre Day on September 9 every year. 'Steak au poivre' is a French phrase that means 'steak with pepper.

A well-prepared steak is always worth savouring. Along the Blackpool and Fylde coast you’ll find plenty of restaurants and pubs that know exactly how to get it right.

From classic cuts like ribeye and sirloin to more adventurous options for those looking to try something different menus here cater to every taste. Add some golden, crispy chips, a yummy peppercorn sauce or a rich, buttery bearnaise and you’ve got a meal that feels truly special.

Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply craving a midweek treat here’s a guide to some of the best places for a delicious steak along the Blackpool and Fylde coast.

15 of the best places for a deliciously mouth-watering steak in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

1. 15 of the best places for a deliciously mouth-watering steak

15 of the best places for a deliciously mouth-watering steak in Blackpool and the Fylde coast | pb

Photo Sales
300 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0TW

2. Ciao Ciao

300 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0TW | Google

Photo Sales
32 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP.

3. Sapori

32 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP. | nw

Photo Sales
272-274 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9HD.

4. StoneGrill

272-274 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9HD. | Google

Photo Sales
The Eating Inn, 463 Promenade, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1AR.

5. The Eating Inn

The Eating Inn, 463 Promenade, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1AR. | Google Photo: nw

Photo Sales
50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR.

6. Terra Nostra

50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR. | google Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireFyldeRestaurant
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice