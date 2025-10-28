15 of the best butchers in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for UK Sausage week

UK Sausage Week 2025, running from 27th October to 2nd November, is a nationwide celebration of the Great British Banger. Organised by industry experts, the event highlights the craftsmanship and creativity of UK butchers.

In Blackpool, local butchers are embracing the festivities with enthusiasm. The town boasts a rich tradition of quality sausage-making. Butchers in Blackpool are known for their commitment to quality and innovation, offering a variety of sausages that cater to diverse tastes.

Whether you're a fan of traditional pork sausages or looking to try something new, Blackpool's butchers provide a range of options to satisfy every palate. Supporting local businesses during UK Sausage Week not only celebrates the art of sausage-making but also strengthens the community.

Here are 15 of the best butchers across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

1 . Steve Hope Butchers Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ | 4.4 out of 5 (43 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious burgers and pies to die for." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Rogerson Butchers Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.5 out of 5 (15 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, fresh, tasty produce and competitive prices." | Google Photo Sales

3 . G&K Mitchell & Son Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Choice Meats Catering Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . McRoberts Family Butchers Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.9 out of 5 (35 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Andy Meatman Arkwright Court, Blackpool & Fylde Industrial Estate, Blackpool, FY4 5DR | 4.7 out of 5 (302 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, friendly staff, fantastic steaks at a great price." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales