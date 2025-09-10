15 best wine bars to try in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST

Many of these bars combine stylish interiors with curated wine lists perfect for a relaxed evening with friends or a romantic night out.

What makes the area special is the range of atmospheres on offer. In the heart of Blackpool you’ll find trendy establishments with sleek decor, lively music and menus designed for sharing while the coastal villages and market towns nearby lean into cosy, rustic charm.

Another standout feature is how versatile these wine bars can be. Some transition seamlessly from daytime cafes into evening wine lounges, giving guests a laid-back but sophisticated space to unwind. Others are known for their quirky touches, whether that’s unusual decor, themed nights or live acoustic sessions that make sipping wine feel even more atmospheric.

Altogether, Blackpool and the Fylde Coast offer at least fifteen memorable stops for wine enthusiasts each with its own character, ambiance, and style. Whether you’re drawn to modern sophistication, seaside charm or intimate hideaways the region proves there’s far more to discover than just the bright lights of the Promenade.

Le plonk wine bar on Cedar Square.

1. Le plonk wine bar 1

Le plonk wine bar on Cedar Square. | Google

Cavo bar on Breck Road, Poulton | Third party

2. Cavo bar on Breck Road, Poulton | Third party

Cavo bar on Breck Road, Poulton | Third party | Third party Photo: Third party

Bailey Cheese and Charcuterie

3. Bailey Cheese and Charcuterie

Bailey Cheese and Charcuterie | National World Photo: National World

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA | 4.8 out of 5 (28 Google reviews) | "Lovely staff and atmosphere and nice cocktails."

4. Elite Lounge & Restaurant

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA | 4.8 out of 5 (28 Google reviews) | "Lovely staff and atmosphere and nice cocktails." | National World

5. Boca Bar | 6 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.6 stars (59 reviews)

Google

Wayne Duffy at No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar

6. Wayne Duffy at No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar

Wayne Duffy at No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar | Wayne Duffy at No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar Photo: Wayne Duffy at No 29 Cafe and Wine Bar

