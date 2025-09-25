15 amazing places for a banging breakfast across the Fylde coast

From hearty full English plates to cosy seaside cafes serving lighter bites the Fylde coast has no shortage of inviting spots to try for breakfast.

There’s something special about autumn mornings on the Fylde coast. The air carries a sharper chill, the sea looks moodier under shifting skies and the promise of a warming breakfast makes the journey all the more worthwhile.

If you’re wrapping up for a bracing walk along the promenade or planning a slower start to the day, the region is brimming with welcoming venues where the smell of freshly brewed coffee and sizzling bacon fills the air.

With bustling town centres or quieter corners tucked near the dunes you’ll find plenty of places to settle down, recharge and watch the world go by. Add in the golden autumn light and a stroll along the coast afterwards and you’ve got the makings of a perfect seasonal outing for a lovely morning breakfast.

Here are 15 amazing breakfast spots that are perfect to visit on a day trip across the Fylde coast.

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | 4.5 out of 5 (673 Google reviews) | "Would highly recommend. Great food, nice staff, great prices and a quick service." | Google

Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AA | 4.2 out of 5 (112 Google reviews) | "Great for a quick and very tasty full English breakfast. Good price and speedy service. Clean and welcoming." | Google

Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR | 4.3 out of 5 (2,686 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Sausages you get with the breakfast are the best I've had anywhere. Very clean and staff are very nice. Fully recommend you go when visiting Blackpool" | Google

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (336 Google reviews) | "Full English breakfast is one of best I've had." | Google

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (306 Google reviews) | "Perfect place for breakfast!" | Google

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DR | 4.5 out of 5 (644 Google reviews) | "One of the best breakfasts I've had in the UK! So delicious, great atmosphere." | Contributed

