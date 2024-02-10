It was National Pizza Day yesterday so we asked Blackpool Gazette readers "Who serves the best pizzas in Lancashire?"

Nearly 70 people were keen to offer their recommendations so we have collected all the pizza restaurants mentioned from across Blackpool, the Fylde and Wyre.

Take a look below at 14 of the best places to grab a pizza in and around Blackpool and where you can find them:

1 . Best place to grab a pizza in/around Blackpool According to Blackpool Gazette readers. Credit: Ivan Torres on Unsplash Photo Sales

4 . Dirty Blondes 3 Back Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Pizza Vantastic Mobile pizza van in the St Annes area generally Photo Sales

6 . The Village Pizzeria 24 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD Photo Sales