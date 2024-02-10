News you can trust since 1873
Pizza Blackpool: 14 of the best places to grab a pizza in and around Blackpool according to residents

Fancy a pizza this weekend? Here are your recommendations courtesy of the residents of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 14:07 GMT

It was National Pizza Day yesterday so we asked Blackpool Gazette readers "Who serves the best pizzas in Lancashire?"

Nearly 70 people were keen to offer their recommendations so we have collected all the pizza restaurants mentioned from across Blackpool, the Fylde and Wyre.

Take a look below at 14 of the best places to grab a pizza in and around Blackpool and where you can find them:

1. Best place to grab a pizza in/around Blackpool

3 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP

2. Stefani's Pizzeria

3 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP

44 Bolton St, Blackpool FY1 6AE

3. Pizza Grazie

44 Bolton St, Blackpool FY1 6AE

3 Back Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP.

4. Dirty Blondes

3 Back Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP. Photo: Google Maps

Mobile pizza van in the St Annes area generally

5. Pizza Vantastic

Mobile pizza van in the St Annes area generally

24 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD

6. The Village Pizzeria

24 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD

