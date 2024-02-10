It was National Pizza Day yesterday so we asked Blackpool Gazette readers "Who serves the best pizzas in Lancashire?"
Nearly 70 people were keen to offer their recommendations so we have collected all the pizza restaurants mentioned from across Blackpool, the Fylde and Wyre.
Take a look below at 14 of the best places to grab a pizza in and around Blackpool and where you can find them:
1. Best place to grab a pizza in/around Blackpool
2. Stefani's Pizzeria
3 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP
3. Pizza Grazie
44 Bolton St, Blackpool FY1 6AE
4. Dirty Blondes
3 Back Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP. Photo: Google Maps
5. Pizza Vantastic
Mobile pizza van in the St Annes area generally
6. The Village Pizzeria
24 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD