14 of the best kebab houses in Blackpool for a weekend takeaway, from Mr G's to Adam's

We’ve all been there when only a kebab will do...

A beloved takeaway option in the UK, kebab places are a staple of many a local high street with the popular food well-known for its convenience, variety, satiation, and rich flavour profile.

Originating in the Middle East, kebabs made their way to Britain through waves of cultural exchange, especially with Turkish, Greek, and South Asian communities, in the 20th century. Over time, they’ve become a staple of British takeaway cuisine, enjoyed by people across all demographics.

One of the reasons for their popularity is versatility: kebabs offer numerous options, from doner to shish and chicken to lamb, catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. Many kebab shops also offer vegetarian and vegan versions, appealing to an even wider audience.

Kebabs are also highly customizable, served in different styles like wraps, pita bread, or plated with salads, sauces, and sides, making them an adaptable meal suitable for lunch, dinner, or even a late-night snack. The savoury, spiced flavours and satisfying combination of protein, fresh vegetables, and bold sauces are especially appealing to those looking for a hearty yet quick meal.

Additionally, kebab shops are typically affordable and widely accessible, found in almost every city and town, making them an easy and flavourful go-to choice for takeaway across the UK.

With all that in mind, we asked Blackpool Gazette readers where the best places to get a kebab in Blackpool and the wider Fylde Coast were as part of our Love Your campaign celebrating the best of Lancashire, and you answered in your droves. Here are the most frequently mentioned places...

Adam's

1. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Adam's Photo: Google Maps

Armenian Kebab House

2. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Armenian Kebab House Photo: Google Maps

Michael's

3. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Michael's Photo: Google Maps

Cyprus

4. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Cyprus Photo: Google Maps

Romero's

5. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Romero's Photo: Google Maps

Mr G's

6. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Mr G's Photo: Google Maps

