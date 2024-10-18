5 . Kyloe Restaurant & Grill, Edinburgh

Kyloe Restaurant & Grill in Edinburgh is highly praised for its high-quality steaks, which have been said to be cooked to perfection. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had an amazing meal here. Service was exceptional and everything explained, even got to choose which steak knives we wanted to use. The steak was cooked to perfection and the sides were all lovely. Would definitely return for food.” | TripAdvisor