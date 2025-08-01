The Fylde Coast, with Blackpool at its heart, is a fantastic place to celebrate national Beer Day. Whether you're walking along the lively promenade or venturing into the quieter coastal towns, the area offers a broad mix of welcoming pubs that cater to beer lovers of all tastes.

Traditional alehouses sit comfortably beside trendy microbreweries and craft-focused bars, each pouring everything from small-batch IPAs to heritage stouts. Many establishments take pride in supporting local and regional brewers, so it’s a great opportunity to taste something you won’t find outside the North West.

What makes drinking here special is the atmosphere. The pubs are often packed with friendly locals, live music and that unmistakable sense of seaside warmth. On International Beer Day, the mood is typically celebratory - think beer tastings, live entertainment, and limited-edition taps. From rustic settings with old timber beams to airy coastal bars with sea views, the variety adds to the experience. Whether you’re into craft beer experimentation or just after a proper pint of bitter, the Fylde Coast offers plenty of places to raise your glass.

2 . Blackpool Cricket Club (Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ) | Google Maps Photo Sales