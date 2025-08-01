13 of the best pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for national beer day

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Raise a glass this International Beer Day with a tour of some of the best places to enjoy a pint across the Fylde Coast and Lancashire. From cosy country inns to buzzing town - centre bars, the region’s pubs are pouring passion, tradition, and craft into every glass.

The Fylde Coast, with Blackpool at its heart, is a fantastic place to celebrate national Beer Day. Whether you're walking along the lively promenade or venturing into the quieter coastal towns, the area offers a broad mix of welcoming pubs that cater to beer lovers of all tastes.

Traditional alehouses sit comfortably beside trendy microbreweries and craft-focused bars, each pouring everything from small-batch IPAs to heritage stouts. Many establishments take pride in supporting local and regional brewers, so it’s a great opportunity to taste something you won’t find outside the North West.

What makes drinking here special is the atmosphere. The pubs are often packed with friendly locals, live music and that unmistakable sense of seaside warmth. On International Beer Day, the mood is typically celebratory - think beer tastings, live entertainment, and limited-edition taps. From rustic settings with old timber beams to airy coastal bars with sea views, the variety adds to the experience. Whether you’re into craft beer experimentation or just after a proper pint of bitter, the Fylde Coast offers plenty of places to raise your glass.

Best pubs Blackpool and the Fylde coast for international beer day

1. Best pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for international beer day

Best pubs Blackpool and the Fylde coast for international beer day | Google Maps

Photo Sales
(Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ)

2. Blackpool Cricket Club

(Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
(82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD)

3. Cask & Tap

(82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
(75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE)

4. JD Drinkwater’s Alehouse

(75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
(258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW)

5. No.10 Ale House & Kitchen

(258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
(103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ)

6. Cask

(103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice