1 . Dockland’s Fish and Chip Shop, Liverpool

Dockland’s Fish and Chip Shop in Liverpool has a 4.5* rating from 886 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic fish and chips, great price and staff were lovely and friendly. We popped with our dog before travelling home on Good Friday, the staff asked if our dog wanted a bowl of water. We can honestly say the food was amazing and definitely recommend this fish and chips shop and will visit again if ever we're in Liverpool again.” | Google-Juliano Tindaro