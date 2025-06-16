13 interesting trucks and stalls from Poulton & Thornton-Cleveleys Gala

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:40 BST

Two much loved community events have been lighting up the Fylde coast over the past few weeks as both Thornton-Cleveleys and Poulton hosted their annual summer galas.

Thornton-Cleveleys Gala brought a festival atmosphere to King George’s playing fields. The event opened with a lively programme of local music acts and performances, drawing crowds of all ages. Followed with the traditional parade, showcasing colourful floats, marching bands and local schoolchildren. The Gala Queen and Rosebud Queen were also officially crowned in front of family and friends.

Over in Poulton, residents gathered for their own celebration, starting with a grand parade. Community groups, performers and themed floats marched from Cottam Hall Playing Fields through the town centre, cheered on by excited onlookers. The Gala Queen crowning followed in the afternoon, with a familiar face taking the crown this year after a last minute change.

These long standing events remain a firm fixture in the local calendar offering a fun and inclusive celebration of what makes the Fylde coast special.

Here are 13 interesting 13 trucks and stalls from Poulton & Thornton-Cleveleys Gala.

Fat Tasty Toasties - serving delicious homemade toasties.

1. Fat Tasty Toasties

Fat Tasty Toasties - serving delicious homemade toasties. | Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Fish and Chips - a staple classic for any gala.

2. Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips - a staple classic for any gala. | Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Niceone Ices - every option of ice cream you can think of.

3. Niceone Ices

Niceone Ices - every option of ice cream you can think of. | Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Vintage Box Bar - Classic mobile bar with a great selection of drinks form pimms to bucks fizz.

4. Vintage Box Bar

Vintage Box Bar - Classic mobile bar with a great selection of drinks form pimms to bucks fizz. | Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Dutch Coffee - serving stunning coffee and speciality pancakes.

5. Dutch Coffee

Dutch Coffee - serving stunning coffee and speciality pancakes. | Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
The Little Kitchen - serving a great selection of breakfast options.

6. The Little Kitchen

The Little Kitchen - serving a great selection of breakfast options. | Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonThorntonCleveleysLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice