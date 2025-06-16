13 interesting trucks and stalls from Poulton & Thornton-Cleveleys Gala

Thornton-Cleveleys Gala brought a festival atmosphere to King George’s playing fields. The event opened with a lively programme of local music acts and performances, drawing crowds of all ages. Followed with the traditional parade, showcasing colourful floats, marching bands and local schoolchildren. The Gala Queen and Rosebud Queen were also officially crowned in front of family and friends.

Over in Poulton, residents gathered for their own celebration, starting with a grand parade. Community groups, performers and themed floats marched from Cottam Hall Playing Fields through the town centre, cheered on by excited onlookers. The Gala Queen crowning followed in the afternoon, with a familiar face taking the crown this year after a last minute change.

These long standing events remain a firm fixture in the local calendar offering a fun and inclusive celebration of what makes the Fylde coast special.

Here are 13 interesting 13 trucks and stalls from Poulton & Thornton-Cleveleys Gala.

1 . Fat Tasty Toasties Fat Tasty Toasties - serving delicious homemade toasties. | Facebook Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

2 . Fish and Chips Fish and Chips - a staple classic for any gala. | Facebook Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

3 . Niceone Ices Niceone Ices - every option of ice cream you can think of. | Facebook Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

4 . Vintage Box Bar Vintage Box Bar - Classic mobile bar with a great selection of drinks form pimms to bucks fizz. | Facebook Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

5 . Dutch Coffee Dutch Coffee - serving stunning coffee and speciality pancakes. | Facebook Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

6 . The Little Kitchen The Little Kitchen - serving a great selection of breakfast options. | Facebook Photo: Facebook Photo Sales