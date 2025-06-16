13 interesting trucks and stalls from Poulton & Thornton-Cleveleys Gala

Thornton-Cleveleys Gala brought a festival atmosphere to King George’s playing fields. The event opened with a lively programme of local music acts and performances, drawing crowds of all ages. Followed with the traditional parade, showcasing colourful floats, marching bands and local schoolchildren. The Gala Queen and Rosebud Queen were also officially crowned in front of family and friends.
Over in Poulton, residents gathered for their own celebration, starting with a grand parade. Community groups, performers and themed floats marched from Cottam Hall Playing Fields through the town centre, cheered on by excited onlookers. The Gala Queen crowning followed in the afternoon, with a familiar face taking the crown this year after a last minute change.
These long standing events remain a firm fixture in the local calendar offering a fun and inclusive celebration of what makes the Fylde coast special.
Here are 13 interesting 13 trucks and stalls from Poulton & Thornton-Cleveleys Gala.