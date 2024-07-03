The Fylde Coast is full of restaurants, cafes and bars that are perfect to celebrate a birthday.

Whether it's some fancy Italian food or a trip to the local boozer, there are plenty of places to gather your friends to enjoy your big day.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places to visit for a birthday treat is and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 13 Fylde Coast restaurants, cafes and bars perfect for a birthday treat:

1 . Miller & Carter Lytham St Annes Blackpool Road North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3RU | 4.6 out of 5 (2,244 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Michael Wan’s Mandarin 27 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD | 4.7 out of 5 (1083 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Hogarths 22-28 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP | 4.1 out of 5 (1135 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Ruskin Hotel 55-69 Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW | 4.5 out of 5 (1252 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel | Google Photo Sales

5 . Easy East The Counting House, 120 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1RA | 4.7 out of 5 (110 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales