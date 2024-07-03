13 Fylde Coast restaurants and cafes perfect for a birthday treat - including places in Blackpool and Lytham

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:31 BST

Got a birthday coming up? Check out some of our readers' favourite places to go for a birthday treat.

The Fylde Coast is full of restaurants, cafes and bars that are perfect to celebrate a birthday.

Whether it's some fancy Italian food or a trip to the local boozer, there are plenty of places to gather your friends to enjoy your big day.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places to visit for a birthday treat is and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 13 Fylde Coast restaurants, cafes and bars perfect for a birthday treat:

1. Miller & Carter Lytham St Annes

2. Michael Wan’s Mandarin

3. Hogarths

4. Ruskin Hotel

5. Easy East

6. Pulcinella

