The Fylde Coast is full of restaurants, cafes and bars that are perfect to celebrate a birthday.
Whether it's some fancy Italian food or a trip to the local boozer, there are plenty of places to gather your friends to enjoy your big day.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places to visit for a birthday treat is and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 13 Fylde Coast restaurants, cafes and bars perfect for a birthday treat:
1. Miller & Carter Lytham St Annes
Blackpool Road North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3RU | 4.6 out of 5 (2,244 Google reviews) | Google
2. Michael Wan’s Mandarin
27 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD | 4.7 out of 5 (1083 Google reviews) | Google
3. Hogarths
22-28 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JP | 4.1 out of 5 (1135 Google Reviews) | Google
4. Ruskin Hotel
55-69 Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW | 4.5 out of 5 (1252 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel | Google
5. Easy East
The Counting House, 120 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1RA | 4.7 out of 5 (110 Google reviews) | Google
6. Pulcinella
3 Bispham Rd, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1DG | 4.7 out of 5 (521 Google reviews) | Google
