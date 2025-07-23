11 of the best places for street food in Blackpool and Fylde coast

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 15:44 BST

The Blackpool and Fylde coast area has become a hotspot for street food lovers with a growing number of vendors offering bold flavours and creative dishes.

From traditional fish and chips served in newspaper cones to gourmet burgers stacked high with inventive toppings the street food scene has evolved to suit all tastes and budgets. Whether you're in the mood for something quick and comforting or looking to try something new and global, there's always something fresh sizzling on the grill.

You'll find many of the best options nestled along the coast and tucked into busy market areas. Food trucks and pop-up stalls are often parked near popular walking routes and beaches, making it easy to grab a bite while enjoying the sea air.

Whether you're a local or a visitor, the area’s street food offerings provide a delicious and affordable way to explore its diverse culinary culture. Here are some of the best food spots for street/takeaway food in Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DR.

1. TukTuk

Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DR. | National World

Photo Sales
Chamo, Abingdon Street Market

2. Chamo

Chamo, Abingdon Street Market | Trip Advisor

Photo Sales
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AY

3. Ting Tongs Thai Street Food

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AY | Google

Photo Sales
The Soul Smash Street Food, based on Amy Johnson Way.

4. Soul Smash Street Food

The Soul Smash Street Food, based on Amy Johnson Way. | Soul Smash

Photo Sales
54 Talbot Road, Blackpool

5. Market Street Kitchen

54 Talbot Road, Blackpool | National World

Photo Sales
Edwin's Street Food, 23 Queens Square, Poulton Le Fylde FY6 7BW.

6. Edwin's Street Food

Edwin's Street Food, 23 Queens Square, Poulton Le Fylde FY6 7BW. | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolStreet foodFyldeLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice