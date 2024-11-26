11 of the best places for a full English breakfast in and around Blackpool according to you

By Jack Marshall, Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 12:24 BST

If there’s one thing the English do well, it’s a fried breakfast.

The Full English Breakfast is beloved for many reasons, combining rich tradition, hearty flavors, and a satisfying variety. This iconic meal has its roots in English history, reflecting the agricultural lifestyle of the past when a large, filling breakfast was necessary to fuel a long day’s work.

It typically includes eggs, bacon, sausages, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, and toast, offering a balance of protein, fat, and carbohydrates that provides a strong start to the day.

The Full English is cherished not only for its taste but for its versatility. People enjoy customizing it with regional variations, like black pudding in the north or adding hash browns. The comforting familiarity of these ingredients and the warmth of a leisurely breakfast bring people together, making it a symbol of British hospitality.

Whether enjoyed in a cosy café or at home, the Full English remains a beloved ritual, evoking feelings of comfort and nostalgia.

Check out some of the top places nominated by local readers as the best cafes and establishments at which to enjoy a full English...

Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 630 Google reviews

1. Compass Cafe Bar

Compass Cafe Bar on Birley Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 630 Google reviews | Google Photo: Google

This place was mentioned several times by Gazette readers. Amanda Watson said: "Amazing food and great value!"

2. The Dunes, 561 Lytham Road, Blackpool

This place was mentioned several times by Gazette readers. Amanda Watson said: "Amazing food and great value!" | Google Photo: Google

Three people mentioned Vintro Lounge, and Google Reviews agrees with them - it rates as 4.5/5 from more than 800 customers.

3. Vintro Lounge, Church St, Blackpool FY1 1DR

Three people mentioned Vintro Lounge, and Google Reviews agrees with them - it rates as 4.5/5 from more than 800 customers. Photo: Google

Many people mentioned Peppermill Cafe. On Google Reviews, it scores highly with an average rating of 4.6/5.

4. Peppermill Café, 15 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG

Many people mentioned Peppermill Cafe. On Google Reviews, it scores highly with an average rating of 4.6/5. Photo: Google

Google Reviews has this cafe rated as 4.7/5 from more than 300 reviews.

5. Teapot Cafe, 219 Lytham Road, Blackpool

Google Reviews has this cafe rated as 4.7/5 from more than 300 reviews. Photo: Google

The Country Hamper Cafe achieves a score of 4.6/5 on Google Reviews.

6. Country Hamper Cafe, 436-438 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY3 7BE

The Country Hamper Cafe achieves a score of 4.6/5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

