The nation has football fever at the minute and pubs and restaurants across the Fylde Coast are tempting people to watch all the action with special food and drink offers.
We have scoured the internet for some great food and drink deals for you to enjoy over the tournament, which is scheduled to finish on July 14.
Are there any other great deals we have missed out? Email your suggestions to [email protected]
1. The Station, Blackpool
For just £5pp or £12 per table (minimum 4 people), enjoy 90 minutes of unlimited Walkers crisps while you watch the footy. | Google
2. Saddle Inn, Blackpool
This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches. | Google
3. The Bull, Poulton-le-Fylde
4. The Dutton Arms, Blackpool
5. The Manchester, Blackpool
6. Castle Hotel, Blackpool
