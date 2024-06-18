10 restaurants, bars and pubs in Blackpool offering Euro 2024 food and drink deals during the tournament

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:12 BST

It’s official, the UEFA Euro 2024 has kicked off and England have already won their first match.

The nation has football fever at the minute and pubs and restaurants across the Fylde Coast are tempting people to watch all the action with special food and drink offers.

We have scoured the internet for some great food and drink deals for you to enjoy over the tournament, which is scheduled to finish on July 14. 

Are there any other great deals we have missed out? Email your suggestions to [email protected]

For just £5pp or £12 per table (minimum 4 people), enjoy 90 minutes of unlimited Walkers crisps while you watch the footy.

1. The Station, Blackpool

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

2. Saddle Inn, Blackpool

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

3. The Bull, Poulton-le-Fylde

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

4. The Dutton Arms, Blackpool

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

5. The Manchester, Blackpool

This pub is offering a free pint the day after every England and Scotland match (must pre-book to receive offer). They are also offering 25% off 2-pint pitchers during Euros matches.

6. Castle Hotel, Blackpool

Related topics:FoodRestaurantsPubsBarsBlackpoolEuro 2024

