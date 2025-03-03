British Pie Week: 10 of the best pubs for pies in the UK according to DesignMyNight

These are the best spots for a slice of pie 🥧

British Pie Week is set to take place from Monday March 3 until Sunday March 9, where we celebrate the best of traditional British pies.

Booking website DesignMyNight has picked out the best pubs across the UK to enjoy a delicious pie during British Pie Week.

Here are 10 of the best pubs for pie in the UK according to DesignMyNight.

The Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre is known for its excellent range of pies, with flavours that include smoked ham to spicy chickpea, tomato and aubergine.

1. Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre, Birmingham

Birmingham’s The Shakespeare Summer is a speciality pie house. Many have recommended its chicken and mushroom pie.

2. The Shakespeare Summer Row, Birmingham

The Old Wellington in Manchester is regarded as one of Manchester’s most beautiful pubs. Amongst the beauty, it also serves up a delicious selection of pies.

3. The Old Wellington, Manchester

Sam’s Chop House is a Victorian pub that serves up traditional British classics, including a fantastic selection of pies.

4. Sam’s Chop House, Manchester

The One O’Clock Gun is an award-winning pub situated in Liverpool’s docklands. It has two pies which are incredibly popular with customers, the 14-hour braised Swaledale beef and ale pie and the Lancashire cheese and onion.

5. The One O’Clock Gun, Liverpool

Lime Street Central is a modern pub located in central Liverpool. For its delicious steak and ale pie, it used award-winning slow-cooked steak.

6. Lime Street Central, Liverpool

