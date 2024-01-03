Merlin Attractions offer half price tickets for Blackpool residents

Merlin Entertainments Blackpool are running a January sale with 50% off our attractions for all residents with an FY postcode.

When booking our attractions during the month of January, all residents with an FY postcode will get a 50% discount off their ticket price.* Local residents eligible for the discount can pre-book their tickets up until 22nd March, giving you plenty of time to make the most of the saving.

Which attractions are half price?

Meet your favourite stars at Madame Tussauds, discover our magical underwater world at SEA LIFE or take a spin at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Little ones can hop into a rabbit-sized world of adventure at Peter Rabbit™: Explore and Play, or join the Gruffalo and Friends on their brand new adventure at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse.

Pre-book the 2024 show at Blackpool Tower Circus

Residents wanting to visit our brand-new Circus show for 2024 can pre-book their tickets, or if you’re feeling brave, why not make the most of the offer and head to the depths of the Dungeon for even less? There’s something for everyone in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast!

How do I get half price tickets?

To take advantage of our January Sale, residents with an FY postcode can use the links below to book their chosen attraction. Residents must show proof of address on arrival to each attraction.

Who is eligible for half price tickets?

This offer is exclusive to people with an FY postcode. You will need to show proof of address along with your booking when you arrive at the attraction. Failure to provide evidence will result in your booking being void and entry refused.

How do I book a half price visit to Merlin Attractions?

All links below will take you to the correct pages for the half price offer.

*Visitors will need to show a valid photo ID and proof of address upon entry. Offer ends Wednesday 31st January 2024.