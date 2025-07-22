See how much fun you can have for less with Kids Pass — family days out without the big price tag | Kids Pass

From Chester Zoo to seaside adventures, here’s how families in the North West are saving hundreds of pounds a year on the best days out and meals with Kids Pass.

School’s out and suddenly you’re trying to keep little ones entertained without spending a fortune. A trip to Chester Zoo or a day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach can feel out of reach when you add up the cost of tickets. That’s where Kids Pass comes in, helping parents and grandparents across the North West save money on all the best days out.

Start your Kids Pass trial today for just £1 and unlock instant savings on family favourites like Chester Zoo and Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Kids Pass is the UK’s number one family savings app, with over one million members already saving an average of £400 a year. From big days out in Manchester, Liverpool or Chester, to rainy-day cinema trips, family meals and even UK mini-breaks, one simple membership unlocks discounts for everyone in your household.

For just £1, you can try Kids Pass for 30 days and start using the discounts straight away. It’s a simple way to make the summer holidays more affordable and more fun.

Why Kids Pass is a lifesaver for families

If you’ve ever stood in a ticket queue and thought “how much?”, Kids Pass is here to help. Instead of hunting down one-off vouchers or hoping for a last-minute deal, you’ll have year-round discounts you can rely on, even at weekends and in school holidays.

You don’t need one membership per person either. A single Kids Pass covers your entire household, so whether it’s just you and your child or a day out with the grandkids, everyone benefits from the savings.

Families also love that Kids Pass gives them access to discounts at some of the UK’s biggest and best-known theme parks and family attractions. From coast-to-coast seaside fun to unforgettable adventure parks and animal encounters, there’s something for everyone, and with Kids Pass it all becomes much more affordable.

Local savings you’ll actually use

Here are just some of the brilliant offers Kids Pass members enjoy across the North West:

Chester Zoo – Save around £33 per visit for a family of four.

– Save around £33 per visit for a family of four. Eureka! Science & Discovery, Merseyside – Save 20% on this hands-on, educational and fun day out for younger kids.

– Save 20% on this hands-on, educational and fun day out for younger kids. Showtown Blackpool – Up to 30% off this unique, interactive museum of circus, comedy and magic.

– Up to 30% off this unique, interactive museum of circus, comedy and magic. SUPERMASSIVE, Manchester – Save 20% at this creative art and play space where kids can explore and experiment.

– Save 20% at this creative art and play space where kids can explore and experiment. Blue Planet Aquarium, Ellesmere Port – Kids go free when you take them to discover sharks, rays and more.

– Kids go free when you take them to discover sharks, rays and more. Blackpool Zoo – Save up to 20% visiting this family favourite, home to hundreds of animals.

– Save up to 20% visiting this family favourite, home to hundreds of animals. Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool – Save up to 39% for an adrenaline-packed seaside adventure.

– Save up to 39% for an adrenaline-packed seaside adventure. Dino Falls, Manchester – Big savings on dinosaur-themed adventure golf.

– Big savings on dinosaur-themed adventure golf. Velocity, Widnes – Save 20% at this huge trampoline and play centre.

– Save 20% at this huge trampoline and play centre. Gulliver’s World, Warrington – Up to 30% off at this family-friendly theme park designed for primary-school-aged kids.

And it’s not just days out. You’ll also save on family-friendly restaurants like Victors, Toby Carvery and Barburrito, as well as UK holidays at Parkdean Resorts, Haven and Park Holidays. Even a spontaneous rainy-day trip to the cinema can be cheaper, with up to 61% off at major chains.

Start saving now with Kids Pass and make family days out more affordable. Try it today for just £1 and see how much you save.

