And, of course, one of the most exciting parts of planning a wedding day is picking the perfect dress.

So when the Blackpool mum discovered her preferred wedding dress was too small, she decided there and then to lose weight before her big day.

The 44-year-old married Nicholas Wallwork, 36, on June 11 – a week after reaching her five stone weight loss target.

Mandy Hunter Wallwork married Nicholas Wallwork at the Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool

Mandy, a residential practioner in a children’s home in Blackpool, said: “When you’re overweight, it can be hard to feel confident as the centre of attention so losing five stone for my wedding feels fantastic.

"I reached my target a week to go before the wedding!

"To share my special day, and the journey that led to it, with all of my friends and family was truly special.”

Mandy’s weight loss journey began when she found the perfect wedding dress in local shop, A Stich In Time.

Mandy achieved her five stone weight loss target the week before her wedding

But as the dress was too small, Mandy decided to seek help to lose weight.

She joined Nadelle Anderson’s Wednesday morning Slimming World group in June 2021 with the aim of fitting in the dress and feeling fabulous.

She added: “I joined Slimming World as I really wanted to feel my best on my wedding day.

"I wanted to feel truly confident inside and for this to show on the outside.”

Mandy Hunter Wallwork set her mind to losing five stone after discovering her pefect wedding dress was too small

“When I first stepped through the doors of the Wednesday morning Slimming World group I was nervous.

"My consultant Nadelle and the other members really put me at ease though.

"For the first time, I was in a room full of people that really understood what I was going through.

"The support I’ve had from my group is the driving force behind my weight loss – without their care, compassion and encouragement, I really don’t think I’d be where I am now,” she added.

Mandy Hunter Wallwork, from Blackpool, followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan

Mandy, a mum-of-two and grandmother-of-one, and Nicholas, who has three children, got married at the Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade on their two-year anniversary.

The couple, who live in Blackpool, then enjoyed a honeymoon to Bulgaria.

Mandy added: “We’ve known each other for years and then became friends on Facebook a couple of years ago.

"Nicholas proposed in September 2020. We’d only been together for a few months but when you know, you know.

"Our wedding was beautiful, and then we went to Bulgaria for our honeymoon.

"All my life I’ve struggled with my weight so it made a big difference having lost five stone.

"I could fasten the seatbelt on the plane and did activities like jet skiing.

"I have arthritis in my knee but I can walk better now too.”

Mandy lost weight by following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

This plan encourages members to fill up on a wide range of ‘Free Food’ from pasta and rice to lean meat, fruit and vegetables.

Mandy added: “I can still eat everything from pasta dishes and jacket potatoes to curries and chips – I enjoyed my hen party and still lost weight!

"The best thing about it all is that you never feel hungry or deprived.”

With wedding season truly upon us, Nadelle, who runs the Wednesday morning Blackpool group, said these special occasions can really prove motivating for people.

She said: “Weddings are a real motivator for people to lose weight.

"Sadly, lots of people believe that to look and feel fantastic on their big day, they need to starve themselves.

"This isn’t the case and one of the best parts of my job is the look on a new member’s faces when I tell them that they can still tuck into their family favourites – including chips!

"Mandy was convinced she wouldn’t be able to lose the five stone before her wedding and I reassured her she really would and 10 days before her wedding she achieved her five stone award.

"When she sent me a picture of herself in the final wedding dress fitting that had to be taken in by five sizes, her face said it all.

"She was beaming from ear to ear!”

Not only did Mandy feel on top of the world for her wedding, she has a whole new lease of life and is now aiming for her six stone award.