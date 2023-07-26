Tips to keep your baby cool onboard during the ongoing European heatwave

Stay Hydrated: Whether you're traveling by car or taking a flight, ensure your baby stays well-hydrated throughout the journey. Gemma advises, "Keep a bottle of water or breast milk on hand and offer frequent sips to keep your baby hydrated. If you're nursing, consider breastfeeding more often to meet their fluid needs."

Choose the Right Clothing: Dress your baby in lightweight, breathable clothing made of natural fabrics like cotton. Gemma recommends, "Opt for loose-fitting clothes that allow air circulation to prevent overheating. Light-colored outfits can also reflect the sun's rays and keep your baby cooler."

Use Sun Protection: While traveling, your baby may be exposed to direct sunlight, especially if you're sightseeing or spending time outdoors. "Apply a baby-safe sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and use a wide-brimmed hat to shield your little one's delicate skin from the sun," Gemma suggests.

Create Shade in the Car: If you're traveling by car, make use of sunshades or window covers to create shade and block out excess heat. "Avoid leaving your baby unattended in a parked car, even for a short time, as temperatures can rise rapidly and pose a serious risk," warns Gemma.

Stay Indoors During Peak Heat: Plan your travel activities around the hottest hours of the day. "Avoid going outdoors during peak heat, usually between 10 am and 4 pm. Instead, explore in the early morning or late afternoon when the temperatures are more bearable," advises Gemma.

Carry a Portable Fan: Consider investing in a small, battery-operated fan that you can carry in your bag. "A portable fan can provide instant relief during hot spells and help keep your baby cool and comfortable," says Gemma.