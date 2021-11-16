This is why one road in Blackpool is absolutely shining with Christmas spirit!

Dean Thomas and his brother-in-law Ashley Forward have decorated their houses in Condor Grove with hundreds of festive lights.
Hotel worker Dean started putting on the display seven years ago and it has become a favourite attraction for local families with young children while raising money for charities.
This year he is asking people to donate to support the North West Air Ambulance after last year’s effort which raised £603 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.
Pictured are Rachel and Dean Thomas with children Ava, one, left, and Ella, four, right, with the North West Air Ambulance mascot Paramedic Pup
Dean's brother-in-law Ashley Forward who is raising money for Brian House
Dean said: “The air ambulance does fantastic work but does not get any government funding and costs £9.5m a year to run. Putting up the lights is a big ask. It takes eight weeks. I work at the Imperial Hotel and do them after work. So for a few weeks I hardly see my kids!”