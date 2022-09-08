1. Nala

Nala is a very sweet girl who loves attention from people. Nala can sometimes get over excited and likes to make a lot of noise, especially when passing other dogs. She does however settle down and will walk nicely next to other dogs from the centre. Nala would enjoy an active lifestyle as she is always full of energy and would benefit from going over basic training. Nala can get giddy at times so would need a calm and patient owner to help her compose herself. Previous experience with large breed dogs is preferred but not necessary.

Photo: RSPCA