RSPCA Blackpool currently has eight dogs and four cats up for adoption – all desperate for loving owners.
To find out more about how to adopt and for the full profiles of the dogs and cats available for adoption visit the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancs website here
1. Nala
Nala is a very sweet girl who loves attention from people. Nala can sometimes get over excited and likes to make a lot of noise, especially when passing other dogs. She does however settle down and will walk nicely next to other dogs from the centre. Nala would enjoy an active lifestyle as she is always full of energy and would benefit from going over basic training. Nala can get giddy at times so would need a calm and patient owner to help her compose herself. Previous experience with large breed dogs is preferred but not necessary.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Choc and Loki
Bonded pair Choc and Loki arrived at the centre due to their owner’s ill health. They are both senior boys with Choc being the oldest. Despite their age, they both still enjoy going on walks or having a wander around. They are very treat orientated which is good for training, but they have been on a strict feeding regime whilst in the centre as they were a little overweight.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Rocky
This happy boy is Rocky. He is an extremely friendly dog who loves cuddles with the team and gets very excited when meeting new people. He is great to walk and enjoys wandering down the lanes with dogs from the centre. He doesn’t always appreciate people messing with his paws but is very food motivated which makes training quite easy. He enjoys going off lead in the paddock and can get quite giddy.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Lola
This gorgeous girl is looking for her forever home after being brought to the centre by an RSPCA inspector. She is a very excitable lady who loves going out for walks and having off lead time in the paddocks. She is also very fond of her toys and makes sure she has at least one in her bed at all times. Lola is very loving and affectionate towards our kennel team and really enjoys having cuddles with them.
Photo: RSPCA