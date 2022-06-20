1. Lily and Milo

This little old couple have found themselves looking for a new forever home. Lily and Milo came to the centre via an Inspector after their owner was no longer able to care for them. Lily (Chihuahua) is a very sweet girl who loves attention and wants nothing more than to sit on your lap and cuddle. Milo (Terrier) is a more independent but friendly little man who loves to play with his toys. Although they love each other, Lily and Milo do not get on very well with other dogs, so we are looking for them to be rehomed together in a household where they are the only animals. Lily and Milo both have wonderful characters and we think they would be best suited to an adopter who is going to be at home most of the day to provide them with the attention they deserve.

Photo: RSPCA