RSPCA Blackpool currently has five dogs and a cat up for adoption – all desperate for loving owners.
1. Lily and Milo
This little old couple have found themselves looking for a new forever home. Lily and Milo came to the centre via an Inspector after their owner was no longer able to care for them. Lily (Chihuahua) is a very sweet girl who loves attention and wants nothing more than to sit on your lap and cuddle. Milo (Terrier) is a more independent but friendly little man who loves to play with his toys. Although they love each other, Lily and Milo do not get on very well with other dogs, so we are looking for them to be rehomed together in a household where they are the only animals. Lily and Milo both have wonderful characters and we think they would be best suited to an adopter who is going to be at home most of the day to provide them with the attention they deserve.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Callum
Shy boy Callum came to the centre after being found as a stray. It has taken a while for us to gain his trust as he was very scared but with time and patience, we are starting to see a huge difference in him. Callum's confidence has grown so much and he is becoming quite a vocal and affectionate boy. New situations and meeting new people is still slighting daunting for him though so may give the odd hiss and seek comfort in his igloo bed but with a little reassurance, he soon realises that there is nothing to worry about. Once comfortable, he loves being fussed and he can’t resist a tasty treat or two which is a great way to his heart and winning him around.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Roxy
Roxy came into our care via an RSPCA Inspector as her owner was no longer able to care for her. Roxy is a friendly and generally well mannered girl who has a fantastic temperament with people. Roxy is very interested in other dogs whilst out walking however she doesn’t always know how to interact politely with certain ones so we feel she will be better suited to a home where she is the only pet. Following an accident in her previous home, it was found that Roxy had badly damaged her cruciate ligament which required surgery to repair it. Following the operation which took place in November, Roxy has recovered really well and the staff have been working on building up her exercise although she will not be allowed to exercise off lead safely until the beginning of June.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Chico
Handsome Chico, who is 3 year old Bull Lurcher has found himself looking for a new home after his previous owner was no longer able to give him the care he needed. He is a friendly and affectionate boy with quite a laid back nature however having now been in our care since October last year, kennel life is starting to take its toll on him so we are desperate to find Chico a new home. He walks nicely on lead and particularly enjoys spending time off lead in the paddocks where he loves to do zoomies and play with his toys! We don’t think Chico has had much interaction with other dogs as he can seem unsure and not totally comfortable in their presence so we feel he will be better suited to a home where he is the only pet and can be the centre of everyone’s attention!
Photo: RSPCA