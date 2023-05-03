News you can trust since 1873
The best vets in Blackpool: These are the highest-rated vets in and around Blackpool according to Google reviews

We all want the best care for our beloved pets – and we’re lucky in Blackpool to have some outstanding veterinary practices to choose from.

By Jon Peake
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:55 BST

We’ve found the highest-rated vets in and around Blackpool with at least a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Google from a minimum of 15 reviews.

In no particular order, here are the highest-rated vets in Blackpool according to Google reviews ...

1. The highest-rated vets in and around Blackpool

Rowan Veterinary Centre on Whitegate Drive has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 175 Google reviews

2. Rowan Veterinary Centre

Vets4Pets - Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 284 Google reviews

3. Vets4Pets - Blackpool Retail Park

PDSA Pet Hospital on Hawes Side Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 878 Google reviews

4. PDSA Pet Hospital

