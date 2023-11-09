A huge new entertainment centre has been given the go-ahead at Ribby Hall.

Fylde Council’s planning committee has unanimously given the green light for the development which will provide unique unique facilities to holiday makers and day visitors on a ‘pay and play’ basis.

The new 53,000 sq ft development, designed by David Cox Architects, will replace the former riding school to the west of the Village and will house activities for all ages spanning across two and, in part, three floors.

What activities will be on offer?

An artist's impression of how the cafe area will look.

Adding to a range of leisure activities already on offer at the 100-acre resort, the new facility will include go-karting, a climbing wall, adventure golf, bowling, pool golf, a virtual reality room, an arcade, soft play area and shuffleboard.

Café spaces plus a bar are included in the new building, together with staff facilities including a lounge area and office space. The scheme will also provide 246 parking spaces, including 24 disabled and 20 cycle spaces.

How will the new centre look?

David Cox, director at Preston-based David Cox Architects, said: “It was important that the design and the proposed materials felt integral to the existing rural Village context, however we also wanted to create a fun and distinctive destination building to attract visitors.

An artist's impression of the new centre.

"Stone and timber cladding will form the primary palette and the mansard roof will use timber shingles and brass coloured zinc for the dormer edges, features and soffits. The main stairs form a tower which is a focal point between the two sides of the building and acts as a beacon across the wider site.”

Four years in the making

Paul Harrison, chief executive of Ribby Hall Village said: “This has taken us over four years to research, design and obtain planning approval and we can now finally begin to move towards discussing a construction start date.”

