A group of six working parents have formed a committee called the Friends of Clifton Park (FoCP), to raise awareness of how damaged their local park is, and to raise funds for much needed improvements.

The park known as William Pickles Park, in Clifton Village, Fylde, has basic equipment which they claim is rusting and unsuitable for use.

This popular park has won a Green Flag Award for the first time

Some of the well-used equipment at the park

The parents say that despite rising costs of council tax, no work has yet been done to restore the much-loved community area.

A spokesman for the group said: “Following a visit to the park last year, my eldest daughter who is four, asked if we could go to a ‘better park’. My toddler was tripping over uneven surfaces and holes.

"The park was full of rusty equipment and some parts very sharp which would be dangerous if a child touched it. It was clear the play area and the green space around it could be so much more, preventing the need to drive out the village causing more pollution to find better local community services.”

What have the committee done?

An idea of what the committee would like to see in the future

In July 2022, the FoCP sent details and images of the park to Fylde Council, who they say are supporting on the project, but who are only able to potentially provide a lump sum of money towards the park and not cover the cost in its entirety.

Data from an online questionnaire of what residents would like to see, a public consulation and bank account details have also been presented to Fylde Council and a phased plan has been drawn out with a proposal of how the new park could look – based on FoCP matching and raising their own funds too.

So what happens next?

FoCP are currently applying for local grants and funding from organisations such as the National Lottery and supermarket chains.

Parents have claimed that equipment could be dangerous

They want to see a design that benefits the whole community, with the inclusion of bins, a public footpath for dog walkers, wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility to access the area more easily. Improved play equipment will be included in the first phase.

You can follow the FoCP project on Facebook www.facebook.com/groups/1013083225896968