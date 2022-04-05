The annual campaign is this year focusing on education and support for pet owners following research which revealed that those who have taken on new pets during the lockdowns are more likely to face challenges with their animals.

National Pet Month is co-ordinated by the National Office of Animal Health and Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.

The initiative aims promote responsible pet ownership, encourage fundraising for pet welfare charities and highlight the vital work of pet care specialists.

As the nation celebrates the special relationship families share with their pets, Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite photographs of their adorable pets.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture used here, we received so many that we could not share them all at once! Keep your eyes peeled for a further National Pet Month round-up in the future.

1. Yuki the rabbit Michelle Wilkinson sent in this photograph of her 'beautiful one-eared rabbit, Yuki'. Photo: Michelle Wilkinson Photo Sales

2. Garfield the cat Gemma Louise Broadley says her 'Garfield really is the best' Photo: Gemma Louise Broadley Photo Sales

3. Aimee, a rescue dog Hazel Roberts submitted this picture of her dog enjoying the beach, and wrote 'Our little rescue baby Aimee' Photo: Hazel Roberts Photo Sales

4. Dolly the Weechon and Albert the Frenchie Dolly and her boyfriend Albert are pictured on holiday in Wales. Caroline Bates said: "Loves young dream! Dolly is a Weechon and Albert is the Frenchie." Photo: Caroline Bates Photo Sales