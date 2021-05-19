Mud kitchen and sculpture trail unveiled in new woodland area

The £18,000 project, which has taken two years to complete, includes more than 250 metres of new pathway laid by the Park View 4U Community Maker volunteers, three recycled metal

animal sculptures created by JK Brown, and a community art stone carving created by artist Anthony Lysycia and park visitors.

The enchanting area also features a mud kitchen play section, owl bench and waymarkers made by Acorn Woodcraft, a wishing well, trees and woodland flowers from Urban Organic, a

Henrietta Duncombe in the new mud kitchen area

giant bee hotel made by volunteer David Nichols and a new projector and screen in the Eco Pod community centre.

Julie Norman, Park View 4U park ranger, said: “We are thrilled to open our new woodland walk and sculpture trail, it is a joy to see the children and families exploring and playing in the

woods.

Coun Michael Sayward, Coun Brenda Blackshaw, park ranger Julie Norman, chairman of Park View 4U trustees Richard Norman and Fylde Council chief executive Allan Oldfield

“We consulted our young families over two years ago about what they would like to have in our woodlands and they requested a new pathway, mud kitchen with seating for adults,

interactive sculptures and wildlife friendly areas.

“The end result is perfect and will be well used by our community. Thank you to Lancashire Environmental Fund, Fylde Council, Grans on the Make and The Rank Foundation for funding

this project and making it all possible”

The woodland was opened by Forest Tots who untied the ribbon and were cheered on by Fylde Council chief executive Allan Oldfield, Coun Michael Sayward, Coun Brenda Blackshaw,