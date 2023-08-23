More than 100 drivers in Lancashire have been caught travelling with kids without seatbelts in the last year – risking fines of £51,500.

The data from Wagonex also showed a significant spike in seatbelt fines during the school holidays, making up for a third of offences.

Nationally, more than 700 drivers have been caught travelling with kids without seatbelts in the last year – incurring up to £373,500 in fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those in the North West are being especially warned to ensure children are safely strapped into their seats, as over half – 58 per cent – of those caught in the last 1 months were from either Manchester or Lancashire.

Failure to wear a seat belt when you're supposed to could cost you up to £500 (photo: Adobe)

This is how many dogs have been illegally ear-cropped in Lancashire since 2020

In new Freedom of Information (FOI) requests gathered from police forces across the UK, fines had increased by 15 per cent year on year from January – June 2023, with nearly a third more fines occurring during the school holidays.

What’s the law?

Currently in the UK, drivers are responsible for any passenger aged up to 14 and can be fined for each child not wearing a seat belt. Drivers caught are given an on-the-spot penalty of £100, and if the case goes to court, can be fined up to £500.

Driving laws also state that it is the driver's responsibility to ensure children have an appropriate car seat until they are either 135cm in height or 12 years old.

Why is it happening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Kernon, CEO and Founder at Wagonex said: “With holiday mode in full swing, many busy parents may be easily distracted by the challenges of a journey ahead, such as delays and road works – meaning safety checks like seatbelts can get forgotten.

“We expect to see this more so during the school holidays as more and more families prepare for long journeys on the road. If drivers spot a child without a belt, be sure to pull over as quickly and as safely as possible and ensure they are correctly strapped in, potentially even having an adult passenger sit with them for the rest of the journey to prevent it from happening again.