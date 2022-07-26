Kynan Dawes revealed he and his friends went out frantically scouring the streets for hairdresser Kiena after she left her baby with a friend and could not be contacted.

But before they could find the 23-year-old news came through that a woman's body had been found on the railway lines at Garstang.

"We are all devastated by what has happened," said Kynan, who is currently caring his sister's nine-month-old daughter Marnie.

Kiena with her precious little girl Marnie.

"Kiena was the most caring girl on the planet. She never had an argument with anyone in her life and never said a bad word about anyone.

"No-one disliked her at all. She was just a beautiful person both inside and out."

A fund to help support little Marnie topped the £10,000 mark in just over 24 hours.

"We can't thank everyone enough for being so generous," said Kynan, who has given up his job as a builder to look after her.

"It's tough, but we'll get through this. I'm going to look after Marnie and make sure she grows up knowing how wonderful her mummy was."

Kiena's family say she felt like things were getting on top of her in the weeks before her death. An inquest is expected to be opened into Kiena’s death over the coming days. Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious.

She went missing on Friday after leaving her home in Fleetwood. "She left her little girl at a friend's house," said brother Kynan. "That's when I was out looking for her and all my friends were too. It's such a shock. Having Marnie had made her really happy.

"She was meant to be moving into a new house and making a new start."

Kiena’s friends are still coming to terms with the news of her tragic death and have shared some heartbreaking tributes in her memory.

Mollie Butcher wrote on Facebook: “I don’t have any words to say on here … Rest in paradise my angel you are back with your dad where you wanted to be.”