Holiday fun for Fylde children with ‘A Right Royal Riddle’

Linking in with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, St Paul’s Church Ansdell and Fairhaven arranged the event over two mornings for primary aged children on Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1.

Children were invited to help King Barney, King of Lytham St Annes, to explore a king more powerful than himself.

The event featured games, activities, crafts, and stories from the Bible.

Richard Redcliffe as the minstrel A Right Royal Riddle at St Paul's Church in Ansdell

Paul Bye, vicar at St Paul’s on Lake Road North, said: “We thought the Queen’s Jubilee would be a great time to invite children from the community to join us for lots of fun and finding out about King Jesus, whom Queen Elizabeth II herself follows.”

There was also a special afternoon service on Sunday, June 5 marking the holiday club and the Queen’s Jubilee.

For more details about events at St Paul’s Church, visit https://stpaulsfairhaven.weebly.com/

Richard Redcliffe as the minstrel, Rev Paul Bye as the King and Sheila Redcliffe as the butler with Gracie Saba, 10, Keira Fishlock, nine, Alfie Clayton, eight, Anna Bye, 10.

A Right Royal Riddle at St Paul's Church in Ansdell