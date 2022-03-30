Here's how Lancashire mums and dads can plan Easter on a budget as the cost of living starts to bite

Parents looking to host a party and entertain their youngsters are being encouraged to get creative and have a fun-filled, tasty Easter without the stress of breaking the bank.

Kathryn Hague from Wholesale Sweets said: “A lot of parents love making Easter special for their families and there are a number of ways to do this from creating easter egg hunts to giving family members cute hampers.

“For a lot of families this will be particularly hard this year with the constant increase in the general cost of living.

Easter doesn't have to break for the bank for Lancashire families

“We’ve come up with a few ideas that are fairly inexpensive and will still allow people to have a fun Easter. You can get your children involved in a lot of these activities too which will definitely keep them entertained.

“We’re hoping that some of these tips and ideas along with our great value products will allow families to still put together a lovely Easter whilst on a budget.”

Decorate eggs

Get creative and spend some time decorating some eggs to get into the Easter spirit! Simply hard boil the eggs, let them cool and get decorating. You can paint them, add stickers and even dip them into some food dye. This is definitely a great way to keep the kids busy for an hour or so.

Set up your own Easter egg hunt

Creating your own Easter egg hunt is fairly inexpensive and keeps the kids entertained.

And the best part is you can use your decorated eggs too! Hide the eggs around the house and garden and the team to collect the most in the allocated time wins!

Get creative

There are a number of DIY tasks you can do to create a fun Easter and you can even get the kids involved. Why not get the kids to make their own Easter baskets out of card for their egg hunt? Or print off some fun egg templates for them to colour in and stick in the windows of the house?

Bulk buy

If you plan on dishing out Easter goodies to a lot of family and friends, it’s a good idea to bulk buy things like Easter eggs and chocolates. Your shopping will work out much cheaper than buying everything individually.

Create a sweetie table

Bulk buying pick and mix isn’t too expensive and you can make a really lovely looking sweetie table with this. Separate your pick and mix by filling up small mason jars and lay them out on the table for a fun, bright display.

Get baking

Baking is far less expensive than buying baked goods, so why not get into the kitchen and have some fun. You can bake Easter-themed treats by topping cupcakes off with some mini eggs or creme eggs. Other baking ideas include Easter cakes or try making your very own hot cross buns!