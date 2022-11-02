News you can trust since 1873
Harry's Soft Play Centre reopens in St Annes YMCA after being closed since Covid pandemic hit

Families are delighted to see the reopening of a popular soft play centre on the Fylde coast.

By Julia Bennett
54 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 2:49pm

Harry’s Soft Play Centre, based at St Annes YMCA on St Alban’s Road, has been closed since the Covid pandemic.

But excited children can now let off some steam after the well-known venue was reopened by manager Carly Green.

She said: “We’re really excited.

“Everyone is really happy that it’s back open for the community.

"Sadly it’s not been open since before Covid and it’s just really good that it’s back open now.

“We’ve tried to keep it quite similar as feedback from the families who used to come here was they loved it how it was.

“There’s a new coffee machine, we’ve spruced everywhere up and there’s a new kitchen area for the catering side.”

Our photographer went along for the grand reopening.

1. Harry's Soft Play Centre

Staff, parents and children celebrate the reopening of Harry's Soft Play Centre at St Annes YMCA

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Harry's Soft Play Centre

Off we go!

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Harry's Soft Play Centre

Manager Carly Green has reopened Harry's Soft Play Centre

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Harry's Soft Play Centre

The play area will be open Mondays to Fridays from 9.30am until 5.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am until 3.30pm

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Fylde
