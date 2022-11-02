Harry’s Soft Play Centre, based at St Annes YMCA on St Alban’s Road, has been closed since the Covid pandemic.

But excited children can now let off some steam after the well-known venue was reopened by manager Carly Green.

She said: “We’re really excited.

“Everyone is really happy that it’s back open for the community.

"Sadly it’s not been open since before Covid and it’s just really good that it’s back open now.

“We’ve tried to keep it quite similar as feedback from the families who used to come here was they loved it how it was.

“There’s a new coffee machine, we’ve spruced everywhere up and there’s a new kitchen area for the catering side.”

Our photographer went along for the grand reopening.

4. Harry's Soft Play Centre The play area will be open Mondays to Fridays from 9.30am until 5.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am until 3.30pm Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales