Gruffalo and Friends Blackpool: Former Coronation Star Helen Flanagan opens new attraction as we get a first look inside
Blackpool’s latest new attraction for kids opens tomorrow – and we’ve had a sneak peek inside.
The Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse officially opens on Friday in the space beneath the Sea Life Centre on Central Promenade.
We were among the invited guests on Thursday as former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan opened the attraction after a £2.3m investment.
In a world first, the attraction brings together six of the best-loved stories from the UK’s number one bestselling children’s author Julia Donaldson to create a two-hour play experience.
Take a look through our gallery to see what’s in store for kids from far and wide.