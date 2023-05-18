News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Gruffalo and Friends Blackpool: Former Coronation Star Helen Flanagan opens new attraction as we get a first look inside

Blackpool’s latest new attraction for kids opens tomorrow – and we’ve had a sneak peek inside.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 18th May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:14 BST

The Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse officially opens on Friday in the space beneath the Sea Life Centre on Central Promenade.

We were among the invited guests on Thursday as former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan opened the attraction after a £2.3m investment.

In a world first, the attraction brings together six of the best-loved stories from the UK’s number one bestselling children’s author Julia Donaldson to create a two-hour play experience.

Take a look through our gallery to see what’s in store for kids from far and wide.

Helen Flanagan opens the new Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse on Blackpool Promenade

1. Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse

Helen Flanagan opens the new Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse on Blackpool Promenade Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The former Corrie star meets the Highway Rat

2. Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse

The former Corrie star meets the Highway Rat Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
There's all kinds of things for kids to do

3. Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse

There's all kinds of things for kids to do Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Little Jude Thorley gets stuck in

4. Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse

Little Jude Thorley gets stuck in Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Blackpool