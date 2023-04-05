From the funfair to the brick festival, these are a few fun-packed ideas for things to do this Easter weekend.
Most of the main attractions have opened their doors ready for the summer season, and there’s plenty of family fun and entertainment to suit all budgets.
You’ll be hard-pressed fitting all your plans in one visit with the vast range of entertainment for all the family. Plus, remember there is nothing quite like strolling along our seafront in the spring sunshine with ice cream or fish and chips in hand!
These are just some of the Easter highlights:
2. LEGO Brick festival
Calling all Lego fans! A celebration of all things Lego is taking place on Saturday 8 April at the Olympia Exhibition Hall, Winter Gardens.
Ideal for families, collectors, adult builders and every other kind of LEGO fan, there’s plenty on offer, including speed building competitions, large scale displays, activities, new LEGO sets, retired LEGO sets, mini-figures and accessories, plus a dedicated building area where you can channel your creativity. Photo: LEGO Brick festival
3. Meet the Easter bunny at Ridgeway Farm
What better way to start the Easter Holidays that a trip to the farm? Cuddle up with baby lambs, and join in an Easter egg hunt with a treat from the Easter Bunny at Ridgeway Farm, on Peel Road. Just £8.50 for adults, £9.99 for children and under 1s free, No need to book you can pay on the gate! Call 07720 644700 for more info. Photo: Ridgeway Farm
4. Fun Fair at Anchorsholme Park
A children’s fun fair will be on Anchorsholme Park from Good Friday, April 7 through to Sunday, April 16. The fair will be open every day from noon until 8pm and rides cost £2 each. Photo: Anchorsholme Park