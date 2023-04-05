3 . Meet the Easter bunny at Ridgeway Farm

What better way to start the Easter Holidays that a trip to the farm? Cuddle up with baby lambs, and join in an Easter egg hunt with a treat from the Easter Bunny at Ridgeway Farm, on Peel Road. Just £8.50 for adults, £9.99 for children and under 1s free, No need to book you can pay on the gate! Call 07720 644700 for more info. Photo: Ridgeway Farm