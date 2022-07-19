Matt Rowley, from the hope Community Church on the estate, who was ordained at Blackburn Cathedral this month, said he was delighted and looking forward to serving the people of Grange Park

In 2018, as part of the Church of England’s Renewal and Reform initiative in partnership with Church Army, Matt Rowley came to Grange Park to build a Christian Community for all ages.

Originally from Stoke-on-Trent, the avid Stoke City fan, said he had long had an ambition to come to a place like Grange and set up a Church community where there had not been one before, and was looking forward to serving the community as an ordained Deacon and sharing the hope that Jesus brings to the residents.

He said: “Being ordained in front of my family was wonderful, really special. Grange has made us welcome and this is the start of a new, exciting ministry.

"I have worked on urban estates before and it is important to take the Church out of the building and into the community, particularly in places where there is deprivation.

"We have had lots of help there, from the Boathouse Youth, from the people at Argosy and the school, which has been wonderful.”

He said since becoming a Christian, he has felt called to share his faith in Jesus Christ and has worked with Church Army in various places, including Liverpool and Northern Ireland.

Matt said he has a passion to see people set free from past hurts and have a purpose and reason for living.

In recent years, Matt has felt a calling to ordained ministry and has spent the last two years training for his ordination.

Matt, 47, and his wife, Lucy, and their three children, Emily, Isaac and Daniel, live on Grange Park and over the last few years the Church in Grange Park has grown and set up a series of community events.

On Sundays, the Church meets weekly at The Boathouse Youth centre along with Hope Kids and Hope Youth.

Last year, Matt and the team launched Hope Café running from Argosy Community Centre every Friday with other activities, such as bingo in the afternoon. Every Wednesday the group meets for prayer, often followed by a community activity.