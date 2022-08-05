From quizzes to picnics, opportunities to gather for a cuppa and a chat or a bit of fun for adults and kids, there are loads to choose from, in a choice of settings … rural, semi-rural and urban. The following selection, from all points of the compass, is listed in rough date order and also with postcodes to make it even easier to get involved:

Freedom Church at Mereside in Blackpool (FY4 4RT) is bringing back ‘Picnics on the Green’ for the school holidays! Every Wednesday until August 24 between 1pm-3pm. Bring a picnic to have on the green opposite the shops on Langdale Road. Everyone is welcome and, of course, all are weather dependent!

St Bartholomew’s Church in Chipping (PR3 2QH) hosts its annual garden party in the gardens of St Bartholomew’s Vicarage on Saturday, August 6. It will be the first garden party for new parish priest the Rev. Wilma Colley. The fun starts at 2pm and finishes at 4pm.

As the summer holiday season gets under way, churches in all parts of the County are holding a huge variety of events as they continue to be ‘healthy churches transforming communities’ in so many ways.

St Oswald’s Church in Preesall is hosting ‘Stay and Play Services’ for young children this summer on August 6 and August 20. The fun starts in the church hall (FY6 0ND) at 9.30am with breakfast provided, and the morning will include songs, prayers, a Bible story and a chance to explore the meaning of the story through play and crafts. Older siblings and of course parents / carers are most welcome as well! More information from Naomi Barraclough on [email protected]

Mondays in August are 'Mega Mondays' at St James' Church in Clitheroe (BB7 1AH). On August 8, 15 and 22 there will be themed fun for families. There will be inflatables, crafts, a treasure hunt, Lego, baby and toddler zones and lunch. The events runs from 10.30-1pm.

On Saturday August 13, there will be an afternoon of music at Colne Christ Church (BB8 7HF) performed by a young local accomplished pianist, Ethan Little. Ethan will play a medley of tunes from musical films plus other personal pieces. It’s a 40s dress theme, which is optional. Tickets £15 including refreshments! Telephone Janet on 07763514407 to reserve your ticket.

The United Benefice of Mitton, Hurst Green and Ribchester is holding three special events across the parishes in August. To pay on the door, please contact Rev Canon Brian McConkey on 07973 740981. On Friday, August 12 it’s the Hurst Green Big Quiz at the ABC Memorial Hall (BB7 9QB); tickets £8 including pie and pea supper. Teams may comprise up to eight people. Doors (and the bar) open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start. On Thursday, August 18, there is a wine tasting evening at Bashall Eaves Village Hall (BB7 3DA) costing £20 with Tom from Whalley Wine Shop. Then on Friday August 16, harpist Lucy Nolan will be in Concert at Ribchester Village Hall (PR3 3XS) tickets £15. Lucy Nolan is an acclaimed international harpist. The recital will begin at 7.30pm, with doors open from 7pm.

On Saturday, August 27 Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North and Father Mike Print, from St George’s in Chorley, are undertaking a sponsored walk from Whalley Abbey (BB7 9TN) to St George’s. The walk begins at Whalley at 9am and is a fundraising event for the church. All are welcome to join the trek. There is a celebratory hot pot supper afterwards.

All Hallows Church in Mitton (BB7 9PH) holds its popular ‘Stalls on the Green’ event on August 29, bank holiday Monday; on the patch of common land by Great Mitton Hall. This is a fund raising event for the Church with stalls selling cakes, preserves, plants and bric-a-brac. Stalls open from 9.30am on the Green, or in the Church if the weather is unseasonably wet! Refreshments are also available.

All Saints Church in Appley Bridge (WN6 9DT) is hosting two ‘Back To School Welcome Back Coffee Mornings’ on September 5 and 6 between 9am and 10am. The coffee mornings are organised by the Friends of All Saints Primary School which is next door to the church, and will feature hot drinks, pastries and a friendly welcome for all, including especially new reception class parents. It’s a chance to catch up about the summer holidays, learn more about the school community and get to know each other better.

Lancaster Priory Church (LA1 1YZ) is hosting its Festival of Song during the week 10th – 18th September, a full programme of concerts, recitals, services and the opportunity to turn up and sing! More information about the programme at www.lancasterpriory.org

St Mary’s Church on Borwick Lane, Borwick (LA6 1JP) operates an Open Door Café every third Thursday of the month. People are invited to drop in and enjoy a cuppa, cake and especially some friendly chat! There’s no charge, just pay what you want. Everyone is welcome.

The Taste Café at St Laurence’s Church in the centre of Chorley is now open from 11am to 2pm every Tuesday to Friday. It’s a ‘pay what you can’ café offering home baked cakes, coffee, tea, and soup and a roll. Everyone welcome (PR7 1EB).

Every Thursday at St Peter's Church in Burnley (BB12 2DL) there is a chance for a chinwag and to find out out more about the Christian faith at a 'Coffee and Christianity' event. Doors open at 9.30am and the event runs from 10-11am.